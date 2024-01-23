Tohoku, Joetsu, Hokuriku Shinkansen Services Suspended

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--A power outage hit Tohoku, Joetsu and Hokuriku Shinkansen services around 10 a.m. Tuesday, leading to the suspensions of operations on some sections on the three bullet train lines.

An overhead cable was found hanging down at a point on the section between Ueno and Omiya stations, according to East Japan Railway Co., or JR East.

Separately, there was an explosion sound around 2:45 p.m. near the tracks of a section where Shinkansen operations were suspended, and two men were sent to hospital after suffering burns. Maintenance workers are believed to have suffered electric shocks, the company said.

The company said that it will suspend operations for the whole of Tuesday between Tokyo and Sendai stations on the Tohoku Shinkansen Line and Tokyo and Takasaki stations on the Joetsu and Hokuriku Shinkansen lines.

Passengers of a Shinkansen train that stopped on the section between Ueno and Omiya had completed their evacuation on foot by 1:30 p.m.

