Japan Voices Gratitude for Quake Relief Donations from Taiwanese

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi on Tuesday expressed gratitude for relief donations from Taiwanese people in response to the massive Noto Peninsula earthquake on New Year's Day.

The donations, worth about 2.5 billion yen, are "another reminder of Taiwan's friendship with Japan," Hayashi told a news conference.

The top Japanese government spokesman noted that Japan and Taiwan have supported each other in dealing with past natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]