Quake-Hit Railway in Ishikawa Pref. Resolved to Resume Services

Anamizu, Ishikawa Pref., Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--Noto Tetsudo, a local railway operator in Ishikawa Prefecture, is determined to resume its services, which have been fully suspended due to severe damage from a powerful earthquake that struck central Japan on Jan. 1.

With many residents calling for the restoration of the key local mode of transport, Tetsuya Nakata, the 61-year-old president of Noto Tetsudo, said: "We aim to reopen all sections. That's a social mission we are tasked to carry out."

Noto Tetsudo is hoping to bring part of its 33.1-kilometer railway back online in February, according to Nakata.

About 70 pct of the passengers of the railway that links Nanao Station in the city of Nanao and Anamizu Station in the neighboring town of Anamizu are local students and businesspeople using commuter passes.

In recent years, the line has attracted more and more tourists on the back of the company operating the "Noto Satoyama Satoumi Go" sightseeing train, which briefly stops at a point where passengers can see a magnificent view of Nanao Bay, and offering char-grilled oysters at the "Atsuatsu Tei" restaurant at a station platform. Oysters are one of the region's specialties.

