Quake-Caused Power Outages Seen to Be Largely Resolved by End of Jan.

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--Power outages caused by the Noto Peninsula earthquake on New Year's Day are expected to be largely resolved by the end of January, industry minister Ken Saito said Tuesday.

Some 5,100 households remained without electricity in the central Japan prefecture of Ishikawa as of midday Tuesday, more than three weeks after the earthquake. Electricity is expected to be restored, except in some areas including those that are difficult to reach due to landslides and that were severely damaged by tsunami.

After the quake, more than 40,000 households lost electricity at one point in the region covered by Hokuriku Electric Power Co, including Ishikawa.

Hokuriku Electric is working to restore power supply in affected areas, with support from other electricity companies.

In difficult-to-reach areas, power restoration work will be conducted as soon as roads are repaired. Until then, power supply vehicles could be dispatched, the minister suggested.

