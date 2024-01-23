Ishikawa to Ready 1,300 Temporary Housing Units by End of March

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Ishikawa prefectural government plans to make some 1,300 units of temporary housing available by the end of March in five municipalities hit hard by a powerful earthquake on New Year's Day, Hiroshi Hase, governor of the central Japan prefecture, said Tuesday.

Hase told a press conference that the prefecture will begin construction of 1,000 units every month in the cities of Wajima, Suzu and Nanao, as well as the towns of Noto and Anamizu, from January to March. Sixty units will be available for move-ins this month.

The prefectural government plans to secure housing for about 13,900 people by the end of March through the construction of temporary housing and the use of existing public housing.

The prefectural government is also offering housing elsewhere in Ishikawa as well as in other prefectures. It plans to secure 3,800 homes operated by private-sector companies, 800 units of public housing in Ishikawa and 8,000 units of public housing in other prefectures by the end of March.

