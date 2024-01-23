Daihatsu Skips Hearing over Vehicle Test Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--Daihatsu Motor Co. skipped a hearing conducted by the Japanese transport ministry on Tuesday as part of procedures to revoke vehicle type approval for three Daihatsu models as an administrative penalty over its fraudulently safety tests.

There is no obligation to attend such a hearing. Daihatsu, a unit of Toyota Motor Corp., said in a written statement dated last Wednesday that it has no opinion about the ministry’s move.

The ministry is expected to revoke the type approval as early as this month for the three cargo vehicles--the Gran Max, the Town Ace, which is provided to Toyota, and the Bongo, which is sold by Mazda Motor Corp.

Revocation of vehicle type approval, which is necessary for mass production, is the severest punishment under the road trucking vehicle law.

“Committing violations of relevant laws and regulations through procedural irregularities...is a circumstance that shakes very foundations of our company as an automobile manufacturer, and we recognize the extreme gravity of this situation,” Daihatsu said in a statement Tuesday.

