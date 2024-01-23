LDP Interim Report Fails to Call for All Factions to Be Dissolved

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--The political reform task force of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday adopted an interim report that stopped short of calling for all intraparty factions to be dissolved in the wake of a high-profile money scandal involving LDP factions.

The report said that LDP factions must shake off their images associated with money and personnel affairs and transform into policy groups as originally intended.

"We will disband the so-called factions" as the first step toward reviving the party, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also the party's president, told reporters after the day's meeting of the task force headed by him.

On the same day, the faction previously led by Kishida formally decided to disband after its former accounting official faced summary indictment last week over the faction's failure to include some 30 million yen in revenues from fundraising parties in its funds reports for 2018 to 2020.

Also over the scandal, the accounting officials of two other factions, including the party's largest faction, once headed by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, were indicted without arrest.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]