BOJ's Ueda Sees Chance of 2 Pct Inflation Rising

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Tuesday that the probability of Japan achieving the central bank's target of 2 pct inflation in a sustainable and stable way is improving.

"The probability is continuing to gradually increase," Ueda told a press conference after the BOJ maintained its massive monetary easing policy.

If Japan sees stronger signs of a virtuous cycle of rising wages and prices, the BOJ will consider whether or not to end its ultraeasy monetary policy, including negative interest rates, Ueda said.

Whether pay increases will spread to smaller firms in this year's "shunto" spring wage talks will be key to a monetary policy decision. Ueda said that uncertainties surrounding wage hikes remain high.

BOJ policymakers will next meet on March 18-19 after the results of the wage talks come out in mid-March.

