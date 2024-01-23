Monetary Environment to Remain Very Accommodative: BOJ Ueda

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Tuesday that the monetary environment in Japan is expected to remain "very accommodative for a while" even if the central bank ends its negative interest rate policy.

On when the BOJ will end its current massive monetary easing policy, Ueda said that "quantifying" how close the central bank is to making such a move is "difficult."

He made the remarks at a press conference held after the BOJ ended a two-day policy-setting meeting earlier in the day.

At the Policy Board meeting, the BOJ decided to maintain the ultraeasy policy, including the negative rate program.

