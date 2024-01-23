WWII Monument for Koreans in Gunma Prefectural Park to Be Removed

Newsfrom Japan

Maebashi, Gunma Pref., Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--The prefectural government of Gunma, eastern Japan, will soon remove a monument erected in a prefectural park to commemorate Koreans who were mobilized for labor and died during World War II, it was learned Tuesday.

The monument was set up by a civic group in 2004. In 2014, the prefectural government decided not to renew its permit for the monument, citing political remarks made at a ceremony.

The group then filed a lawsuit to overturn the decision, but the Supreme Court finalized a ruling upholding the decision in 2022. In April 2023, the prefectural government ordered the group to remove the monument.

According to the group, it received a notice dated Friday from the prefectural government stating that it will conduct administrative subrogation to remove the monument between next Monday and Feb. 11. The prefectural park, located in the city of Takasaki, will be closed from 5:30 p.m. on Sunday to 8 a.m. on Feb. 12.

The group criticizes the administrative subrogation as "an outrageous act that leaves a stain on the administrative history of Gunma." It will hold a meeting Wednesday to discuss its response.

