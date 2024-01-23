ANA to Open 3 New International Routes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--All Nippon Airways said Tuesday that it will open new routes connecting Tokyo's Haneda Airport with Milan, Stockholm and Istanbul in the second half of fiscal 2024.

The Japanese airline initially planned to start operating the routes in fiscal 2020, but the plan was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ANA Holdings Inc. unit also said that it will resume service between Haneda and Vienna in August for the first time in about four years. It will operate three round trips per week on the route.

It will increase services on the Haneda-Paris and Haneda-Munich routes to seven round trips per week, starting in July.

