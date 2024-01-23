Daihatsu Mulls Partially Resuming Production in Mid-Feb.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--Daihatsu Motor Co. is considering partially resuming production in mid-February after a production halt since December due to a safety test scandal, it was learned Tuesday.

Daihatsu held a briefing for its parts suppliers on the day and explained that it is difficult to resume production by Feb. 16, informed sources said.

The company is expected to coordinate with the transport ministry and parts suppliers to determine whether it can resume production as early as mid-February.

The automaker is considering resuming production of the Probox under the Toyota brand and the Familiavan under the Mazda brand at its Kyoto plant in western Japan. Sales of the two commercial vehicle models came to about 56,000 units in January-November 2023.

On Friday, the transport ministry lifted its instruction issued last month to suspend shipments of five models, including the Probox and the Familiavan, after confirming that they meet safety standards under the road transport vehicle law.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]