Toyota Market Cap Hits Record High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. reached a market capitalization of 48,798.1 billion yen at the close of stock trading in Tokyo Tuesday, marking a record high for a Japanese company.

The automaker’s market value exceeded the previous record of 48,672 billion yen set by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. on May 11, 1987, during Japan’s bubble economy, according to Daiwa Securities Co.

Shares of Toyota climbed for the fifth straight trading session Tuesday, briefly hitting a listing-to-date high of 3,034 yen before ending 9 yen higher at 2,991 yen.

Toyota forecasts a consolidated operating profit of 4.5 trillion yen for the fiscal year ending in March, putting it on track to be the first Japanese company surpassing 4 trillion yen.

The company plans to increase its global production in 2024 from the previous year, on the back of brisk sales of hybrid vehicles in Japan and abroad as semiconductor shortages eased.

