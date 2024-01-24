Japan to Use 150 B. Yen from Reserves in Quake Response

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will use about 150 billion yen from its fiscal 2023 contingency reserves to expand support for areas hit by the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday.

The government will make a decision on the spending as early as Friday, Kishida told an off-session meeting on the disaster at the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

In response to the disaster, which mainly affected the central Japan prefecture of Ishikawa, the government has already decided to use 4.7 billion yen from the reserves. It has also revised its fiscal 2024 draft budget to double the reserves planned for the coming fiscal year to 1 trillion yen.

Kishida referred to a package of livelihood support measures for disaster-affected people that the government plans to draw up as early as Thursday.

Fiscal resources to implement the measures will be prepared flexibly in stages using the contingency reserves, he said.

