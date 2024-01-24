Cancellations Hit Tourist Favorite Kanazawa after Noto Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--The central Japan city of Kanazawa has been hit by cancellations of reservations as tourists hesitate to visit the city near the Noto Peninsula, heavily damaged by the Jan. 1 earthquake.

Tourism industry people in the capital of Ishikawa Prefecture, though with mixed feelings, are calling on tourists to “visit Kanazawa to back up the Noto region.”

Kanazawa, known for such tourist attractions as Kenroku-en, one of Japan’s three outstanding gardens, received only limited damage from the 7.6-magnitude Noto Peninsula quake, which hit hard the northern part of the prefecture, notably the cities of Wajima and Suzu.

Since the temblor, the Kanazawa city tourism association has been receiving inquiries about whether it is possible to visit the city for sightseeing and whether such a visit would not disturb quake-affected locals.

Despite some damage such as a collapsed stone wall of a mound in the Kenroku-en garden, many tourist spots in the city have returned to normal. Kanazawa Castle Park reopened Saturday.

