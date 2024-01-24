Some Schools Reopen in Quake-Hit Wajima

Newsfrom Japan

Wajima, Ishikawa Pref., Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Three elementary and junior high schools reopened on Wednesday in the city of Wajima in the central Japan prefecture of Ishikawa, which was heavily damaged by the Noto Peninsula earthquake on New Year's Day.

Since school buses are out of service due to the earthquake, students walked or their guardians drove them to school.

For the time being, the three schools--Monzen Higashi elementary school, Monzen Nishi elementary school and Monzen junior high school--will share the building of Monzen Higashi elementary school and the classrooms will be open from 9 a.m. to around noon. Those who cannot go to school will not be treated as absentees.

On Wednesday, instead of holding regular classes, the schools spared time for children to gather and talk to each other, in an effort to care for their mental well-being.

"I'm happy to see my friends," said Konosuke Taka, a fourth grader of Monzen Nishi elementary school. "I want to play with balls."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]