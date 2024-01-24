Japan 2024 "Shunto" Wage Talks Begin Effectively

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's 2024 "shunto" wage negotiations started effectively Wednesday with a labor-management forum meeting of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren.

"It's a duty for companies to aim for wage hikes that beat price increases," Keidanren Chairman Masakazu Tokura said in a video message to the meeting in Tokyo.

The focus of this year's shunto talks is whether companies will realize larger pay increases than 2023 amid persisting inflation, as sought by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Attention is also paid to whether the envisaged pay increases will lead to a turnaround of inflation-adjusted real wages, closely related to personal consumption, that have kept falling.

Tokura said that the 2023 shunto led to the "highest level of wage increases in recent years."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]