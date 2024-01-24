Japan 2024 "Shunto" Wage Talks Effectively Begin

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's 2024 "shunto" wage negotiations effectively started Wednesday with a labor-management forum meeting organized by the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren.

"It's a duty for companies to aim for wage hikes that beat price increases," Keidanren Chairman Masakazu Tokura said in a video message to the meeting in Tokyo.

The focus of this year's shunto talks, which will go into full swing from February, is whether companies will realize larger pay increases than in 2023 amid persisting inflation, as sought by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Attention will also be paid to whether the envisaged pay increases lead to a turnaround in inflation-adjusted real wages, closely related to personal consumption, which have kept falling.

"We hope for maximum pay hikes," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference the same day. "The government will make full efforts to realize sustainable and structural wage increases nationwide, including at small companies."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]