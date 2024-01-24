Scandal-Hit Tanigawa Quits as Lawmaker

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Yaichi Tanigawa quit as a Japanese House of Representatives lawmaker on Wednesday after he was charged last week over a political funds scandal involving the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

His offer of resignation was approved by Lower House Speaker Fukushiro Nukaga.

The by-election in the No. 3 constituency of Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, will be held on April 28 to fill the vacancy left by Tanigawa's resignation, if the Lower House is not dissolved by then.

Tanigawa, 82, received a summary indictment Friday on charges of failing to report some 43 million yen in revenues, including kickbacks from the LDP's largest faction formerly led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He left the LDP the same day.

Tanigawa was elected to the Lower House seven times.

