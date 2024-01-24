LDP's Suematsu Offers to Quit as Upper House Panel Chm.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Shinsuke Suematsu, a lawmaker from Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Wednesday tendered his resignation as chairman of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors following a high-profile scandal at the party.

At a press conference, Suematsu revealed that he had failed to report 5.84 million yen in income, including revenues in excess of a sales quota that were kicked back from the LDP's largest faction, in his political funds statements for 2018-2022.

But he denied that he will quit as a lawmaker or leave the LDP.

"I deeply apologize for causing immense public distrust of politics," said Suematsu, a member of the LDP faction formerly led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"To strive to realize policies that I've been working on so far, I plan to return mentally to where I began my career as a lawmaker," he said.

