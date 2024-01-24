Daihatsu to Recall 320,000 Vehicles over Test Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Daihatsu Motor Co. notified Japan's transport ministry Wednesday that it will recall a total of about 322,700 vehicles of two models because they may not meet safety standards.

This is the first recall over the automaker's fraudulent safety test scandal. The company has been urged by the ministry to recall vehicles immediately if necessary.

Subject to the recall are the Cast minivehicle and its sister model sold as the Pixis Joy by Daihatsu's parent company, Toyota Motor Corp.

Door lock tests on the two models were inadequate, leaving the possibility that the doors may not unlock in the event of a side collision, making it difficult to rescue passengers, according to the ministry.

The recall covers the entire production period of the two models, from August 2015 to June 2023. No problems or accidents related to the problem have been confirmed so far.

