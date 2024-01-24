Japanese Culture Test to Be Launched in Autumn

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--An organization set up jointly by Jiji Press, The Japan Times and others on Wednesday said it will launch an examination on traditional Japanese culture and cultural industries in autumn.

Through the establishment of the Traditional Japanese Culture Test, the Japan Traditional Culture Testing Association hopes to provide an opportunity for independent learning.

The association believes that the number of people supporting its initiative will rise as those who pass the test increase. It hopes these efforts will contribute to the continuation and further development of long-established cultural forms and industries, eventually leading to regional revitalization.

Dubbed "Denken," the exam will have eight areas of studies, including the "washi" paper, "sado" tea ceremony and "kabuki" theater.

The association is headed by Chairperson Tadahiro Konoe, who recites poems during the "utakai hajime" New Year's poetry reading ceremony held every year at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

