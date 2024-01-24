Japan Biz Group Seeks Better Biz Environment in China

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--A delegation of Japanese business leaders Wednesday called on a Chinese government commission to improve the business environment in China, in a bid to promote cooperation in tackling common issues facing the two countries.

In order for the Japanese and Chinese sides to work together, China will need to address concerns over its restrictions in the telecommunications field and lack of transparency in the operation of its national security-related legal systems, such as the revised antiespionage law, Kosei Shindo, chief of the Japan-China Economic Association and chairman of Nippon Steel Corp., said in a meeting in Beijing.

In the meeting, the delegation of people from groups including the association and the Japan Business Federation, also known as Keidanren, discussed cooperation over decarbonization efforts and in the medical field with officials of China's National Development and Reform Commission, tasked with China's economic policies.

Japan and China both face aging societies with declining birthrates, Keidanren Chairman Masakazu Tokura said.

There is leeway for Japan-China cooperation, especially since the two nations each aim to achieve a carbon neutral society, he added.

