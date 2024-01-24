Japan Govt to Submit 58 Bills in Ordinary Diet Session

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to submit 58 bills to the Diet, the country's parliament, and seek Diet approval for 11 treaties during this year's ordinary Diet session, which will begin on Friday, it was learned on Wednesday.

The government notified both chambers of the Diet of the plan on Wednesday.

The bills will include legislation to implement tax cuts included in an economic policy package compiled by the government last autumn.

In June, the government plans to reduce income taxes by 30,000 yen per person and residential taxes by 10,000 yen. Opposition parties are criticizing the tax cut plan as a "pork barrel" measure.

The government is still considering whether to submit a bill to introduce a system to prevent people with a record of sex offenses from landing jobs involving contact with children.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]