INTERVIEW: Rakuten Securities to Log Record New Accounts in Jan.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Rakuten Securities Inc. is on track to mark a record new account openings in January, thanks to the expansion of Japan's NISA small-lot investment program and the country's robust stock market, President Yuji Kusunoki said in an interview with Jiji Press on Wednesday.

The number of general securities accounts opened by individuals at the major Japanese online brokerage this month is seen exceeding the previous record monthly high of 250,000 marked in March 2021, Kusunoki said, suggesting that the pace of new account openings picked up in December 2023.

The total number of accounts at the brokerage surpassed 10 million last month, he added.

The growth partly reflects account openings by beginner investors looking to trade under the NISA, or Nippon Individual Savings Account, scheme, because its expansion this month significantly raised limits on tax-free investments and scrapped maximum tax exemption periods.

Kusunoki stressed that the NISA expansion has led to an increase in regular purchases of investment trusts. Monthly purchases of investment trusts averaged 50,000 yen per investor as of Jan. 10, up 90 pct from a year before.

