Japan's Shiki Theatre to Stage "Back to the Future" Musical

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Shiki Theatre Company said Wednesday that it will stage a musical based on the classic science fiction film "Back to the Future" in a long run from April 2025.

The stage version of the 1985 film, which follows the adventures of a young man sent back in time in a car-shaped time machine invented by an eccentric scientist, premiered in Britain in 2020 and made its Broadway debut last August.

The theater company hopes to wow audiences with the musical's "art throughout the entire theater, immersive feel, and brilliant way of expressing time travel, in addition to its interesting story," its president, Chiyoki Yoshida, said at a press conference.

"We hope to provide a new theatrical experience similar to an amusement park attraction," Yoshida said.

