LDP's Moriyama Faction Likely to Disband

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Liberal Democratic Party faction headed by LDP General Council Chairman Hiroshi Moriyama is considering disbanding itself in the wake of a political funds scandal in the ruling party, informed sources said Wednesday.

The move comes as the LDP's political reform task force released an interim report the previous day.

Over the scandal, three other factions have already decided to disband themselves, including the largest faction once led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the one previously headed by incumbent Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Meanwhile, LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi intends to maintain his faction as a policy group, sources familiar with the situation said. Taro Aso, vice president of the LDP, also plans to maintain his faction.

The interim report calls on intraparty factions to transform themselves into policy groups as originally intended, in a bid to shake off their current images associated with money and personnel appointments. It stops short of calling for all LDP factions to be disbanded.

