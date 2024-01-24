Heavy Snow Strands Many Vehicles on Expressway in Central Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Gifu, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Heavy snow stranded many vehicles on the Meishin Expressway in central Japan on Wednesday.

Around the Sekigahara exit in Gifu Prefecture as of 2 p.m., there were a 5.5-kilometer line of vehicles stranded on the eastbound route and a 6.6-kilometer line of those on the westbound route, according to Central Nippon Expressway Co., or Nexco Central. It is uncertain when the situation can be resolved.

The gridlock began when two large trucks became stuck on the westbound route shortly past 9 a.m. A similar situation occurred on the eastbound route as well.

The expressway operator began removing snow and towing vehicles caught in the snow, while distributing drinking water, food and portable toilets to drivers.

According to the Gifu Local Meteorological Office, snowfall at the Sekigahara observation point increased from 2 centimeters at 7 a.m. to 58 centimeters at 5 p.m.

