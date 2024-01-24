JR East Identifies Possible Cause of Tues. Shinkansen Suspension

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Tuesday's large-scale suspension of the Tohoku, Joetsu and Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train lines may have been caused by the failure of a device that adjusts the tension of overhead power cables, East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, officials said Wednesday.

The railway operator plans to conduct emergency inspections of such equipment at 500 locations in its service area by the end of this month. Most of the affected Shinkansen services resumed Wednesday.

According to JR East, one of the tension adjustment devices at both ends of a 1.3-kilometer cable between Ueno and Omiya stations was found to be damaged. The cable sagged due to the device problem.

The power outage that led to the suspension is believed to have occurred when a Hokuriku Shinkansen train passed through the section with the sagging cable at around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The device in question had been in service for 38 years, while JR East's internal standards call for tension adjustment equipment to be replaced after 30 years of use.

