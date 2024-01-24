Japan Defense Min. Eyes Okinawa Visit over U.S. Base Project

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara indicated Wednesday that he will schedule a trip to Okinawa Prefecture to discuss a U.S. base relocation project in the Henoko coastal area of the southern Japan prefecture.

In the day's meeting between Kihara and Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki at the ministry's headquarters in Tokyo, Tamaki asked the minister to take time to discuss the prefecture's current situation.

The prefectural government and the state are at odds over the project to transfer the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air base, currently located in a densely populated area in the Okinawa city of Ginowan, to Henoko.

Kihara promised to visit the main island of Okinawa and create an opportunity to listen to what local residents have to say on the matter.

It was the first time for Kihara to hold talks with Tamaki since he assumed the ministerial role in September last year.

