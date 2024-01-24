Kishida's Policy Speech to Emphasize Wage Growth

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will vow to make every effort to achieve sustainable wage growth and pull the country fully out of deflation, in a parliamentary policy speech scheduled for Tuesday, government sources said Wednesday.

In the upcoming speech, the prime minister will also announce a plan to set up a headquarters for reconstruction after the massive Noto Peninsula earthquake that occurred on New Year's Day.

Over a high-profile money scandal involving his ruling Liberal Democratic Party's factions, Kishida, president of the LDP, will explain an interim report adopted this week by the LDP's political reform task force.

On diplomacy, he will highlight his eagerness to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance through his possible visit to the United States in early April.

Elsewhere in the speech, Kishida will indicate that the government will consider legislation to expand paid ride-sharing services.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]