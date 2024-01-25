Children's 10-Yr Cancer Survival Rate around 70-90 Pct: Japan Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--The 10-year survival rate for cancer patients aged 14 or younger is around 70 pct to 90 pct for many cancer types, higher than for adult patients, a Japanese survey showed Thursday.

In the survey, the National Cancer Center analyzed the data of some 360,000 patients, including adults, who were diagnosed with cancer in 2011.

On the assumption that the patients would not die of causes other than cancer, their overall 10-year survival rate was estimated at 53.5 pct, almost unchanged from 53.3 pct in the previous survey, which covered those who were diagnosed with cancer in 2010.

The 10-year survival rate for child patients was 86.6 pct for leukemia, 91.5 pct for lymphoma, 71.7 pct for brain cancer and 71.4 pct for bone cancer. The figures were similar to their five-year survival rates.

Among patients aged 15 to 39, many of whom are women, the 10-year survival rate was 84.0 pct for breast cancer and 87.7 pct for uterine or cervical cancer. Their five-year survival rate was 5 to 6 percentage points lower for some cancers but not significantly lower for others.

