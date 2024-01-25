2019 KyoAni Attacker Sentenced to Death

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--Kyoto District Court on Thursday sentenced Shinji Aoba, 45, to death for the July 2019 arson attack on a Kyoto Animation Co., also known as KyoAni, studio that left 36 people dead, making it Japan's deadliest arson incident in more than three decades.

In handing down the sentence, Presiding Judge Keisuke Masuda said that Aoba neither was in a state of insanity nor had diminished capacity at the time of the attack, concluding that he was mentally competent to take criminal responsibility for the incident.

"The responsibility for taking the lives of 36 people and putting 34 people at risk of death is extremely heavy," Masuda said. "Even taking into account the fact that delusional disorder influenced the formation of his motive, we have no choice but to impose the death penalty."

The incident took place on the morning of July 18, 2019. Aoba himself suffered severe burns and was hospitalized for about 10 months. He was indicted in December 2020 after undergoing a psychiatric examination. His trial began in September 2023.

During the 22 sessions of Aoba's lay judge trial, the biggest focus was whether and to what extent he could be held criminally responsible.

