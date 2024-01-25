Japan Delegation Asks China Premier to Improve Biz Environment

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese business delegation called on Chinese Premier Li Qiang to improve the business environment in China, in a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday.

The delegation, led by Kosei Shindo, head of the Japan-China Economic Association and chairman of Nippon Steel Corp., asked Li to have his government remove concerns over China's revised anti-espionage law and allow Japanese nationals to make visa-free short-term trips to the country as it did before the pandemic.

Other members of the business mission include Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Ken Kobayashi, also adviser to Mitsubishi Corp.

At the outset of the first meeting in some four years between a Japanese business delegation and a Chinese premier, Li said China-Japan relations are at an important time to take over the past and carve out the future.

It is important for the two countries to make joint efforts to promote their ties and cooperation in various fields, he went on to say.

