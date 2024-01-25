Ex-Supermarket Boss Shares Warm Memories of KyoAni Attack Victim

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--Megumu Ono died at the age of 21 in the 2019 arson attack on a Kyoto Animation Co. studio, just about a year after joining the company, also known as KyoAni.

Dreaming of working at KyoAni, Ono had been studying at an animation school while working part-time at a supermarket in the city of Kizugawa, Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan, to earn her tuition fee for the school.

Mitsuo Takada, 49, who was the supermarket's manager at the time, regrets that Ono was killed just as she was beginning to work in earnest after joining KyoAni.

Takada remembers Ono as a friendly and conscientious worker who left a deep impression on him, even though she worked at the supermarket for only about a year and a half.

He said that she sometimes brought her drawings to show him. He admired her talent, which earned her an award from the school.

