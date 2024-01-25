Snow Gridlock on Meishin Expressway Resolved

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--The gridlock due to heavy snow on the Meishin Expressway in Japan that started Wednesday has been resolved by 4 a.m. Thursday, according to the operator of the expressway.

In the gridlock, vehicles were stuck over 5.5 kilometers on the eastbound route and over 6.6 kilometers on the westbound route near the Sekigahara Interchange in Gifu Prefecture, central Japan, on the expressway. A total of about 770 vehicles were affected.

The gridlock began when two vehicles became stuck on the westbound route shortly past 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to Central Nippon Expressway Co., or Nexco Central. A similar situation occurred on the eastbound route.

Thanks to progress in the snow removal work by Nexco Central and the Self-Defense Forces, the gridlock was resolved around midnight Wednesday on the eastbound route and around 4 a.m. Thursday on the westbound route.

On Thursday, heavy snow continued in some areas in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, the Tohoku northeastern region and the Sanin western region, mainly in areas along the Sea of Japan, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]