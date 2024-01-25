2 Banks in Japan's Tohoku Region Eyeing Merger in FY 2026

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fidea Holdings Co. said Thursday that its two subsidiary banks decided the same day to promote talks with an aim to merge in fiscal 2026, in an effort to enhance their operations amid the adverse business environment, such as ultralow interest rates and falling populations.

This would mark the first merger between regional banks operating in different prefectures in the Tohoku northeastern Japan region.

The two institutions are Shonai Bank, based in the city of Tsuruoka in Yamagata Prefecture, and Hokuto Bank, based in the city of Akita, the capital of the namesake prefecture. Fidea, a financial holding company, has its headquarters in Sendai, the capital of Miyagi Prefecture, also in Tohoku.

"We aim to create a super regional bank that grows with the region," Fidea President Masahiro Niino told a press conference in Sendai on Thursday.

Shonai Bank President Masahiko Matsuda said, "The strengths of the two banks will be combined at a deeper level if we become one in both name and reality," while Hokuto Bank President Arata Ito said, "Increased scale through the merger will become a major advantage."

