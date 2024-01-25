Japan Electronics Unions to Demand Pay Scale Hike of over 13,000 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--The umbrella body for labor unions at Japanese electronics makers formally approved Thursday its plan for a uniform demand for a pay scale hike of at least 13,000 yen a month in this year’s “shunto” spring wage negotiations.

With the demand, the largest since the current wage demand system was introduced in 1998, the Japanese Electrical, Electronic and Information Union aims to support households suffering from rising prices.

The figure is far higher than the group’s demand for a hike of at least 7,000 yen in last year’s shunto.

Combined with regular pay hikes, the group will ask for a pay rise of at least 20,000 yen in the 2024 shunto talks, aiming to achieve a drastic pay hike for the second consecutive year.

For annual bonuses, the umbrella body decided to focus on asking for such pay equivalent to five months’ salary, with four months being the minimum.

