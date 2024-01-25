Okina Tapped as New Chief of Japan Govt Tax Panel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government's Tax Commission at a general meeting on Thursday elected Yuri Okina, chair of Japan Research Institute Ltd., as its new chief.

Okina is the first female chief of the panel, which advises the prime minister, and its first new chair in roughly 10 years.

"We will thoroughly discuss how the tax system should be to realize a fair and dynamic society," Okina told a press conference.

A former Bank of Japan official, Okina is well versed in issues related to financial systems and social security, and has previously served on government panels including the Tax Commission.

The new chief pointed out that the biggest challenge for the Japanese economy is to improve productivity and achieve wage growth outpacing inflation. "It's important to consider a tax system that will contribute to that," she said.

