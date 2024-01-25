Central Tokyo Condo Price Tops 100 M. Yen for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--The average unit price of new condominiums put up for sale in Tokyo's densely populated 23 special wards topped 100 million yen for the first time on an annual basis in 2023, a think tank said Thursday.

The price rose 39.4 pct from the previous year to 114.83 million yen, hitting a record high for the third consecutive year, according to Real Estate Economic Institute Co. The average was far higher than a past peak of 86.67 million yen in 1991, when Japan was at the height of its real estate bubble.

In 2023, many ultraluxury condos, including Mita Garden Hills, whose most expensive unit was priced at 4.5 billion yen, hit the market in Minato Ward and elsewhere in the heart of the capital.

More than 30 pct of the condo units launched in the 23 wards were priced at 100 million yen or higher, according to Real Estate Economic Institute.

The average unit price of new condos in the Tokyo metropolitan area including neighboring Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba prefectures rose 28.8 pct to 81.01 million yen, also hitting a record high for the third straight year.

