Japan OKs Noto Quake Aid Package Featuring Tourism Subsidies

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Thursday approved a comprehensive support package for areas struck by the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake, including a subsidy program to promote local tourism.

Up to 20,000 yen in subsidies will be provided under the program to cover half of accommodation fees a night per traveler to the central Japan prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata, Toyama and Fukui, affected by the 7.6-magnitude quake.

The travel subsidy program will be in place from March to April, lasting until just before the country's Golden Week holiday period from late April until early May.

The package was adopted at the day's meeting of the government's emergency disaster response headquarters headed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kishida indicated that travelers will be provided a 70 pct discount for trips to the Noto area, hit especially hard by the disaster, under the tourism promotion program.

