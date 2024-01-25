LDP's Moriyama Faction, Tanigaki Group to Be Dissolved

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Liberal Democratic Party faction headed by LDP General Council Chairman Hiroshi Moriyama decided Thursday to disband itself in the wake of a high-profile money scandal involving LDP factions.

The intraparty group formerly led by former LDP Secretary-General Sadakazu Tanigaki plans to dissolve its political group, it was also learned on the day.

Over the scandal, the factions formerly led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and currently headed by former LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai have already decided to disband.

Meanwhile, the factions led by LDP Vice President Taro Aso and Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi plan to continue.

The Moriyama faction was the first to decide to disband among factions whose accounting officials escaped indictment over the scandal.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]