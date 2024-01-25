Senior Members of LDP's Abe Faction Urged to Decide Their Fate

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--Senior members of the largest faction of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party have been urged by the party leadership to decide their response to a high-profile political funds scandal, informed sources said Thursday.

If the senior members of the LDP faction formerly led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe fail to punish themselves, the party leadership will consider taking action against them based on party rules, according to the sources.

On Thursday, the LDP held an extraordinary meeting of its General Council and approved an interim report on political reform that includes a ban on LDP factions holding fundraising parties.

"The LDP must change its ways," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also LDP president, said at the meeting.

The Abe faction is one of the LDP factions deeply involved in the scandal, in which slush funds were allegedly created through faction-hosted fundraising parties.

