Sompo Japan Ordered to Improve Biz over Bigmotor Scandal

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Financial Services Agency on Thursday issued a business improvement order to Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. and parent company Sompo Holdings Inc. over automobile insurance fraud at used car dealer Bigmotor Co.

Under the insurance business law, the regulatory watchdog urged Sompo Japan to draw up and submit an improvement plan, including steps to change its profit-oriented corporate culture, by March 15 and clarify management responsibility.

The FSA cited problems with the nonlife insurer's corporate governance and a lack of customer focus.

The FSA concluded that the series of fraudulent insurance claims by Bigmotor are "an extremely serious and impactful case that could damage trust in the entire nonlife insurance industry."

It said that Sompo Japan's loss of control over Bigmotor facilitated the used car dealer's fraudulent insurance claims and increased customer damage.

