Japanese Lunar Lander Achieved Pinpoint Landing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--A small unmanned Japanese probe that landed on the moon Saturday achieved a so-called pinpoint landing, touching down at a point within 100 meters of its target, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, said Thursday.

The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM, was confirmed to be standing vertically upside down with its solar cells facing west, and one of the two small rovers mounted on the probe successfully photographed the craft, JAXA said.

SLIM also took pictures of the moon's surface with its multiband camera unit, the agency added.

"We were able to achieve a pinpoint landing with an accuracy of up to 10 meters. It is a very significant achievement for future lunar exploration," JAXA professor Shinichiro Sakai, manager of the SLIM project, told a press conference.

SLIM began its final descent to the moon's surface from an altitude of about 15 kilometers around the start of Saturday and landed near the Shioli crater in Mare Nectaris, or the Sea of Nectar, close to the lunar equator around 12:20 a.m.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]