Japan Shows Unified Customs, Immigration Procedure to Press

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has shown the press a demonstration of a unified procedure for customs and immigration clearance after arrival at an airport.

The unified procedure is aimed at improving travelers’ convenience and the efficiency of border control operations as more tourists are expected to visit Japan.

The Finance Ministry and the Immigration Services Agency carried out the demonstration for the media Thursday.

The government plans to start a demonstration test of the procedure in Terminal 2 of Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Wednesday, aiming to launch the procedure as early as April.

Those arriving from abroad will be able to undergo the procedure at new common kiosk terminals, through which they will submit their passport information and face photographs as well as customs declaration information registered beforehand with the Visit Japan Web online service of the Digital Agency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]