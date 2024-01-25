Death Sentence for KyoAni Attacker Not Enough: Victim's Husband

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--The husband of a victim of the July 2019 arson attack on Kyoto Animation Co.'s No. 1 studio said Thursday that the death sentence handed down to the attacker earlier in the day is not enough to give his wife's soul peace.

"The ruling was considerate of the victims' positions and feelings," the 51-year-old husband of then animator Shoko Ikeda, whose real name was Shoko Terawaki, told reporters in the western Japan city of Kyoto. "But just hearing the ruling won't be enough to rest Shoko's soul."

Kyoto District Court sentenced the attacker, Shinji Aoba, 45, to death for the incident that killed 36 people, including her, then 44.

The husband frequently attended court hearings through a victim participation system, to report the proceedings to his eldest son, who is in the sixth grade of elementary school.

He gave a statement in the court, saying that he hoped Aoba would face the "heaviest" punishment.

