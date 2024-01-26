Honda, GM Start Joint Fuel Cell System Production in U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Detroit, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--A joint venture between Japan's Honda Motor Co. and U.S. auto giant General Motors Co. said Thursday that it has begun to produce a hydrogen fuel cell system at a plant in Michigan.

Honda will mount the system on a fuel cell version of the CR-V, its mainstay SUV model, that it plans to release in North America and Japan this year. It will be Honda's first mass-market fuel cell vehicle model in North America.

The fuel cell system production started late last year. The production cost for the new system has been cut to one-third compared with Honda's conventional fuel cell system while the durability has been doubled.

The performance of the new system does not change even with a temperature of minus 30 degrees Celsius.

Fuel cells are reliable enough for practical use, said Tetsuo Suzuki, vice president of the joint venture, Fuel Cell System Manufacturing LLC. Suzuki added that he hopes to see the technology spread quickly.

