Japan's Kishida to Visit U.S. on April 10: White House

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for an official visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner, on April 10, the White House said Thursday.

The White House will treat Kishida as a state guest.

"The visit will underscore the enduring strength of our alliance partnership, the unwavering U.S. commitment to Japan and Japan's increasing global leadership role," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Kishida will be the first Japanese prime minister to be treated as a state guest by the U.S. government since Shinzo Abe, who visited the country in 2015.

Kishida and Biden are expected to discuss China's hegemonic behavior, relationships with Taiwan and continuing support for Ukraine, which has been battling a Russian invasion.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]