Japan Diet Convenes for 150-Day Regular Session

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, convened for a 150-day regular session on Friday, with battles expected to unfold between the ruling and opposition camps over the high-profile political funds scandal.

During the session through June 23, the focus will be whether the two sides can work out effective reform measures for a proposed revision to the political funds control law in response to the alleged violations of the law involving intraparty factions of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The government and the ruling coalition of the LDP and Komeito aim to enact the government budget for fiscal 2024 as soon as possible so that they can surely implement measures to tackle rising prices and help rebuild areas devastated by the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake.

"People are watching our party with stern eyes," said Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also president of the LDP. "We will discuss with each party and parliamentary group issues such as ensuring the transparency of political funds and do what should be done."

Kenta Izumi, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, told a party meeting that the administration led by Kishida "has not paid attention to people's lives." The CDP leader added, "We will drive ourselves forward with our strong resolve to take the reins of government."

